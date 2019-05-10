MEREDITH — Ora (Garretson) Amand, 94, of Meredith, died peacefully in her sleep on May 8, 2019, at Cornerstone at Hampton, in Hampton.
Ora was born on Feb. 26, 1925, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Katherine Mangus and Edgar Garretson. The family moved to Philadelphia in 1940 where her father, a veteran of World War I, died in the Philadelphia Naval Hospital.
After graduating from South Philadelphia High School for Girls, Ora worked in the Navy Yard until the end of World War II.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank, a veteran of World War II, after 60 years of marriage. The family lived in Arlington, Massachusetts, for 40 years and spent summers in Meredith, where Frank and Ora moved for retirement. Ora recently moved to Hampton to be more central to family.
Ora loved the arts and participated in musicals whenever an opportunity arose. She and her husband, Frank, enjoyed the local playhouse and summer theater. In her later years, Ora could be seen singing and dancing in her center front row seat. She and Frank always captured an audience while dancing at any event where music played.
Dearly loved by many, she will be sorely missed by family and friends and remembered for her sense of humor and warm smile.
Ora is survived by her sons, Robert of Cary, North Carolina, and Richard and wife Lorna of Marshfield, Massachusetts; and daughters Dianne of Meredith and Denise Gallagher and husband Gregory of Hampton. She also leaves four grandchildren, Shawn Amand and his wife, Allyson, Alyssa Good and her husband, Steven, Gregory Gallagher and Justin Komora. Ora is also survived by her great-grandbabies, Harrison Amand and Ainsley Ora Good.
Calling Hours will be at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, on Monday, May 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith, on Tuesday, May 14, at 9 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. Gerald R. Belanger, pastor, will be the celebrant.
Burial will be in the Meredith Village Cemetery, Meredith.
To sign Ora’s Book of Memories, www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
