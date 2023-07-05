NEW HAMPTON — Onorio “Reno” Rossi, 89, of New Hampton, passed away on June 30, at the VA Hospital in White River Junction, Vermont.
Reno was born on Oct. 2, 1933, in Atina, Italy. He immigrated to the United States in 1949 and settled in Newton, Massachusetts. He served in the U.S. Army and later became a successful mason. In 1983, Reno fulfilled his childhood dream of owning a restaurant and with his wife opened Rossi’s Restaurant in New Hampton. They recently celebrated 40 years in business.
He enjoyed time in his garden and was an avid hunter and angler. Reno especially enjoyed the time spent with his family. He will be remembered for his fierce independence and stories about living through World War II in the “old country.”
Reno is survived by his wife Margo Rossi of Meredith; sons, Daniel Rossi and wife, Rita, Dino Rossi and wife, Cinzia, and Paul Rossi; grandchildren, Christina (Alex), Paul (Angelique), Leah, Matthew and Alexa; great-grandsons, Dominic and Wyatt; siblings, Clemente (Melina), Alberto (Elite), Concetta (Mario), Maria (Carmen), Paul, Mario, Joseph (Barbara), Catarina Bastianelli (Tony); and his twin sister, Anna Antonucci (Arturo); and sisters-in-law, Assunta Caira (Guido), Gina Cillo (Alfonzo), and Maria Libertini (Carlo). He also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Meredith on July 8, 9:30-10:30 a.m., with a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Meredith.
In lieu of flowers, donate to the VA Hospital White River Junction, Vermont.
Tha Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Rossi family. To leave a condolence, visit mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
