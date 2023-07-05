NEW HAMPTON — Onorio “Reno” Rossi, 89, of New Hampton, passed away on June 30, at the VA Hospital in White River Junction, Vermont.

Reno was born on Oct. 2, 1933, in Atina, Italy. He immigrated to the United States in 1949 and settled in Newton, Massachusetts. He served in the U.S. Army and later became a successful mason. In 1983, Reno fulfilled his childhood dream of owning a restaurant and with his wife opened Rossi’s Restaurant in New Hampton. They recently celebrated 40 years in business.

