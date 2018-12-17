GILFORD — Olivia Rose Parker, 19, our beautiful girl, better known as Livie, left us to join her grandparents in the next life on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, surrounded by people who loved her, singing her favorite songs (unfortunately it was very off-key, but Livie was a very forgiving soul).
Livie was born on Jan. 9, 1999, in Concord, the daughter of Stacy Allen and Kimberly (Laroche) Parker.
Livie spent her life bringing great joy to all who met her. She taught us many lessons in her almost 20 years. Some heartbreaking, but many full of wisdom and pure love, that will help carry us forward without her.
Livie is survived by her parents, Stacy and Kim Parker of Gilford; brother Drake Parker of Winter Park, Florida; maternal grandparents Donald and Rita Laroche of Gorham; an aunt, Jennifer Dube, and her husband, Jeremy, of West Newbury, Vermont; and cousins Hannah Dube and Jacob Dube of West Newbury, Vermont.
Livie was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Arthur and Juanita Parker.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Livie’s name be made to the High Hopes Foundation of New Hampshire, 12 Murphy Drive, Ste. 106, Nashua, NH 03062-1935, or online at www.highhopesfoundation.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.