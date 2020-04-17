NORWICH, Vermont — Oliver Crowley LeBlanc, aged 4 of Norwich, VT, passed away early Tuesday morning in his home after a 16-month battle with cancer.
Born January 4, 2016 in Fayetteville, GA, Oliver (Ollie) began life as a southern boy who loved golf cart rides with his Daddy and walks and runs with his Mommy. He moved to Vermont in January 2017 with his family, where he discovered playing in the snow, seeing farms, animals and tractors, and learned to walk and talk. Ollie loved cars, trucks, trains – anything with an engine or wheels. In his typical calm demeanor, he entertained himself for hours with cars and trucks day after day.
Ollie was a happy, funny, helping, courageous, empathetic soul. Through months in and out of the hospital, with all the scariness and trauma, Ollie constantly made people laugh and touched the lives of everyone he crossed paths with.
Ollie gained enough strength in January 2020 to start preschool at Marion Cross School in Norwich, VT. There he built confidence to climb around on the playground and learned friendship from children his own age.
Oliver is survived by his Mommy, Sara (Crowley) LeBlanc, his Daddy, Andrew LeBlanc, his little Sister, Claire LeBlanc, his dog Lucy and his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial services will be delayed until the summer due to current gathering restrictions with details TBD.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation (VT and NH) made a huge, positive impact on Ollie and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations to these local organizations in his name would further impact others going through challenging times.
