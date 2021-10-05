CAMPTON — It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Olive Elizabeth (Westberg) Blake of Campton, NH on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the age of 91 years old.
Survivors include Son Roger Blake and wife Susan of Campton, NH; son, Doug Blake of Palm Coast, FL; son, Everett Blake and wife Debbie of Trenton, FL; daughter, Dale Boyd and husband Doug of Franklin, NH; and a sister, Jeanette (Westberg) Johnston and husband Cameron of Moscow, Idaho. Several grandchildren, great-grandchilden, nieces, nephews & cousins.
She had many fond memories of working at Waterville Valley Ski Area for over 30 years.
She looked forward to many trips back to Hallock, Minnesota, where she grew up and spending time at her Nephew John’s farm in Strandquist, Minnesota.
She was always up for a game of scrabble with her grandson Jake whenever he visited — she was always up for the challenge. As the years went on and the family grew larger it was hard to keep track of, but she managed to have a story to tell about each one of them.
She was a member of the Baptist Church in Campton, NH. She loved to sing and would volunteer as often as she could-her favorite song to sing was “In the Garden.”
Olive was predeceased by her husband Donald L. Blake; son, Wayne Robert Blake; step-son, Richard Blake; mother, Nellie (Peterson) Westberg; father, Per Olof Westberg; sister, Maryanne (Westberg) Michaelson; brothers, Hilding Westberg, Walter Westberg, Art Westberg, Henning Westberg & Delwin Westberg.
Graveside services at Blair Cemetery in Campton on Friday, October 8, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. The Rev. Michael Pelletier will officiate.
Memorial contributions, in her name, may be made to the Campton Baptist Church, 1345 Main St., Campton, NH. 03223
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family.
