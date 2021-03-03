FRANKLIN — Olga F. Robitaille, 95, a lifelong resident of Franklin, NH died at Concord Hospital on February 28, 2021.
She was born in Franklin on April 4, 1925 the daughter of Alex and Katherine (Joseph) Stavro.
Olga graduated from Franklin High School as a member of the class of 1943. She was the widow of Stephen J. Robitaille.
Olga was most proud of being a devoted wife and loving mother, she cherished the times that she spent with her family and friends. Olga enjoyed giving back to her community by volunteering her time at St. Mary School and at a variety of local charities and organizations.
Family members include her three children, Linda Lommen and husband Ronald of Concord, Rita Woodley and husband Thomas of Franklin, and Stephen J. Robitaille, Jr. of Stoneham, MA; four grandchildren, Tracey Woodley of Windham, Tricia Legro of Pembroke, Dennis Lommen of Loudon, and Christopher Woodley of Ocean City, MD; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
Olga was predeceased by her husband, parents, and siblings, Pandora Metro, Soter Stavro, Nella Stavro, and Pandi Stavro, and her son’s partner, Robert “Bobby” Falite.
Walk-through visiting hours will be held at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, NH on Thursday, March 4, from 4-6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Church in Franklin. Spring burial will be at the Franklin Cemetery.
Masks and social distancing are required.
Donations in memory of Mrs. Robitaille may be made to St. Gabriel Parish, PO Box 490, Franklin, NH 03235.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
