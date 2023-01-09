LACONIA — Colonel Normand Henry Lacasse, 85, of Canton Drive, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. This man of steel died at home surrounded by his family.
Normand was born on Sept. 12, 1937, in Laconia, the son of the late Henry and Rosilda (Tardif) Lacasse.
Normand graduated from Laconia High School Class of 1956 and the University of New Hampshire. Normand had a strong love for his country. He began serving his country by joining the NH National Guard in December 1959. He graduated from Officer Candidate School and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in 1962. He also attended Officer Basic School at Fort Sill Oklahoma in 1994. Normand served in Vietnam as executive officer of "C" Battery and "A" Battery, 3rd Battalion, 197 Field Artillery in 1968 and 1969, Commander of "C" Battery 3/197 FA BN from 1969 to 1975, Commander of "B" Battery 2/197 FA BN from 1977 to 1981, Commander of the 2/197 FA Battalion with headquarters in Berlin, New Hampshire, from 1985 to 1989, 197th FA Brigade S3 from 1989 to 1992, and the New Hampshire National Guard Director of Maintenance from 1992 until his retirement in 1996 as a Colonel.
As a longtime member of the Elks and American Legion, Normand was installed as Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge 876 in April 1975. While continuing to serve our country, Normand worked in construction management for NCM Associates and later at NHL Consulting. He was the chief estimator for sewage treatment and water treatment plants. Normand did feasibility studies for sewer treatment plants all over the country. He was a lifelong resident in Gilford, and recently downsized to Belmont, and wintered at his home in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Normand and Gloria Jean loved their trips to the lakes and oceans. You could find them trying new restaurants whether north or south, sitting by the pool with friends (oh how he loved all the ladies that spoiled him) and family, enjoying cookouts, and sharing his love of Jack Daniels. Their time in Florida on Tampa Bay was enjoyed by many family members and friends, and was a great stop for anyone who wanted to stop by and sit on the dock and watch the fish jump. As a true New Englander as he was, one of the last wishes that he spoke of was about Sunday's Patriots game… they better win! He loved to follow NASCAR and Indy Car Racing.
Normand is survived by his wife of 23 years, Gloria Jean (Hunkins) Lacasse; his sons, N. Scott Lacasse and his wife Kimberly of Gilford; his daughter-in-law, Kimberly Lacasse, wife of deceased son, Kevin Lacasse of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Recardo Segalini and his wife Alicia of Belmont, Andrew Segalini and his wife Nicole of Southing, Connecticut; seven grandchildren, Trevor S. Lacasse and his fiancé Samantha of Statesville, North Carolina, Jeremy M. Lacasse and his wife Tia of Gilmanton, Ashley P. Lacasse of Port Richey, Florida, Morgan Ferguson of Belmont, Mitchel J. Segalini of Laconia, Justin Foster and his wife Stephane of Sherman, Connecticut, Kyle Foster of Hilton Head, South Carolina; his sister, Helen Gouin of Meredith. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Roselda, Audrey Lacasse; and his son, Kevin W. Lacasse, who passed away December 2020.
He was proud of each of his sons, daughters-in-laws, grandchildren, and lucky enough to be a great-grandfather to Hayden S, Sawyer J, Haylee Jo, and Levi “Normand,” and enjoyed listening to and face-timing and watching the fun that everyone had, and lucky enough to have three bonus great-grandchildren, Rorie, Sullivan, and the newest addition, Tripp Foster.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246.
A Burial with military honors will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Normand’s name be made to the Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region, PO Box 7454, Laconia, NH 03247, the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247, or Lakes Region VNA, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
