MEREDITH — Norman T. McGuigan, 92, of Canal Street, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022, at Golden View. Norm was the third of six children to Theodore McGuigan Sr. and Marion McGuigan (Martin).
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Tokyo, Japan. He went on to become a heavy equipment operator and eventually a long-distance truck driver. Norm was an avid Boston Bruins fan and was also a long-term member of the American Legion.
Norm was predeceased by his wife, Catherine (Taffy) McGuigan (2010) and his daughter, Lynn Ellen McGuigan (2004).
He leaves behind two sons, Michael J. McGuigan and Norman T. McGuigan, along with his wife Susan; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at the Oakland Cemetery in Meredith Center on Friday, June 10, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Robin Sollar will be officiating the graveside service.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the McGuigan family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
