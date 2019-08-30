APPLETON, Wisconsin — Norman Raymond Perry, 86, died peacefully on Aug. 27, 2019, at Cherry Meadows Hospice, surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 2, 1932, in Laconia, New Hampshire, son of the late Peter and Beatrice (Ouellette) Perry. Patricia J. Lessard was Norman’s bride from July 3, 1954, until she preceded him in death on Dec. 25, 2011.
Norman served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict, as a First Gunner aboard the USS Brownson.
After his discharge from the Navy, Norman and his bride moved to Wisconsin where Norman became a carpenter. He worked for Boldt Construction for 28 years, retiring in August 1994. One of Norman’s most treasured accomplishments was the 25 years he spent working at Appleton Medical Center (ThedaCare-Appleton) as the job superintendent for Boldt. He was committed to building the best place where medicine could be practiced and patients could receive the care they needed. Over the years, Norman built five homes for his family, each of them unique and filled with love.
Norman loved being in the outdoors, enjoying nature from his home on Lake Iola and fishing with his friends daily. He enjoyed golfing, working on puzzles and playing cribbage. His greatest enjoyment came from time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Norman is survived by his three children: two daughters, Linda Perry, Appleton, and Peggy (Steven) School, Appleton, and his son, Joe (Lynn), Shiocton; grandchildren Laura Perry, Joshua (Leann) School, Robert (Gina) School, John Perry and Mark Perry; seven great-grandchildren: Abbie, Hannah, Juliana, R.J., Violet, Madeline and MaKenna; a sister, Rita (Ralph) Cullen; and brother Roger (Sandra) Perry and sister-in-law Patricia Perry.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert (Jeanne) and Morris.
In keeping with Norman’s wishes, a private family gathering will be held.
Norman’s Family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff and volunteers at Cherry Meadows Hospice; the care and compassion you extended to our father and to us was second to none. You are all angels. And to Nancy and Denise of Visiting Angels. Your support and companionship is appreciated. You helped to keep Norm home.
