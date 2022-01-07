Norman R. Batchelder passed away December 30, 2021.
He was a man who celebrated his Native American heritage and attended many powwows as often as he could. He lived to hunt, fish, ride motorcycles, and go boating - basically anything that kept him outside. He lived life on his own terms and enjoyed himself as much as possible. He worked doing construction for the family business for many years.
Norman was predeceased by his mother and father, Norman Sr. and Marilyn Batchelder; as well as his sisters, Linda, Joan and Norma Sirles; and his nephew Gene Batchelder.
Norman leaves behind a daughter, Stacey, and grandchildren; as well as four Batchelder brothers, Ed of New Hampton, NH, Scott of New Hampton, NH, Chris of Florida and Harry (Butch) of Meredith, NH; and four sisters, Holly Allen of Plymouth, NH, Sandra Evans of Laconia, NH, Barbara Riccio of Florida and Linda Batchelder of Bristol, NH; as well as many neices, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be in the spring (2022). A Native American Burial Celebration will be held at the same time. Specifics will be announced at a later date.
