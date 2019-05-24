HOLDERNESS — Norman Pulsifer Smith Jr. passed away at the age of 90 on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his home on Smith Road in Holderness, surrounded by his loved ones.
Norm was born on May 7, 1929, to Norman Pulsifer Smith Sr. (1901-1978) and Phyllis Ruthven Smith (1906-2004), also longtime residents of Holderness.
Norman attended grade school at the one-room school house on Mount Prospect Road in Holderness and attended Plymouth High School, graduating in 1947. He then headed off to the Korean War to defend his country for three years. Upon returning home, he went off to the University of New Hampshire to study Agriculture and Forestry.
He worked for Beebe River Corporation for 18 years as a very well-respected board sawyer.
In 1968, he and his wife, Beverly Ann Smith, purchased their own Gulf Oil franchise business, known to many as Norm’s Gulf on Holderness Road, heading into Plymouth. Together, they owned and operated a very successful service and gas station right up to 1988. Local folks can still see the many handwritten, dated flood lines painted on the side of the building now known as the Citgo convenience store.
As a master mechanic and someone who could absolutely fix anything, he worked part-time for Rand's Hardware in Plymouth, and for Potter Maintenance in Holderness, until he retired to manage his family forest and farmland.
He got his pilot's license when he was 16 and has enjoyed recreational flying right up until October 2018. Owning many planes in his lifetime, his favorite was 1946 Aeronca Champ which he flew weekly right up until this past fall. Thank you to all of his flying friends who enjoyed flying with him.
He also mastered flying sail planes and excelled at catching the wind. He built many, many model planes and flew them remotely. An aviator quote: ”he went West” … we are assuming that he is flying directly to the Pearly Gate, asking for permission for final approach.
He is survived by his faithful and beautiful wife, Beverly Ann Smith; his daughter, Barbara Scholz, and her life mate, John Sweeney; daughter Susan Phyllis Smith; son Norman Scott Smith and his wife, Kimberly Beardwood-Smith; and grandchildren Trevor Robichaud (43), Nathalie Smith Palmer (26), Mackenzie Smith Palmer (23), and Baker Richard Palmer(21).
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Cottage Place, NH Route 3, Holderness, on Sunday, May 26, from 2 to 4 p.m.
A private graveside service will be at the Smith family lot in Blair Cemetery in Campton at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, we would like to recommend that donations be made to Pemi-Baker Community Health, 101 Boulder Point, Suite 3, Plymouth, NH 03245. The Smith family would like to thank this wonderful organization for their professionalism and support during this very difficult time.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
