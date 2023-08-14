Norman J. Boucher, 74 

GILFORD — Norman Joseph Boucher, 74, of Wild Acres Road, died peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Norm was born on April 22, 1949 in Laconia, the son of the late Armand Boucher and Simone (Dauphin) Boucher.
Norm was a graduate of Laconia High School before proudly serving his country in the U.S. Navy. His ensuing professional journey took him through all aspects of the construction trades. Norm loved working with his hands and became a talented carpenter who took great pride in his work. Qualities and ethics which he strove to instill in those around him.
In his personal life, Norm was a lifetime athlete and coach. He played baseball, softball, tennis and most recently pickleball. However, his decades of playing and coaching racquetball were his deepest passion. He treasured watching his children and grandchildren in their sporting lives as well. Later on, he would spend much of his time hiking and walking outdoors. Close friends would playfully refer to Norm going on a “walkabout” in the woods when he needed to clear his mind and solve the world’s problems.
Norman is survived by his former wife and lifelong companion, April Boucher of Gilford; his two loving sons, Jaime Boucher and his wife Shelli, of Gilford, and Corey Boucher and his wife Denise, of Gilford; one sister, Mary Boucher and her husband Joseph Neal of Loudon; and three grandchildren, Cloe, Daegan and Cody Boucher, all of Gilford.
Norm’s wishes were for a small family service.
A celebration of life is tentative for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Norm’s memory may be made to the Granite VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
