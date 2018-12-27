LACONIA — Norman Groleau, 89, of Highland Street, died on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, peacefully at his home.
Norman was born on March 23, 1949, in Laconia, the son of the late Henry Groleau and Angelina (Garneau) Gilman.
Norman proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
He was a machinist for Scott and Williams for over 20 years and worked in custodial services for the State of New Hampshire.
Norman was a member of Oak Hill Golf Course and the Elks and enjoyed golfing, skiing, and music.
Norman is survived by his son, Jonathan N. Groleau of Laconia; one daughter, Carol Conroy of Massachusetts; one stepdaughter, Denise Plumer of Belmont; six grandchildren, Andrew Groleau, Azelin Groleau, Alex Groleau, Jason Wylie, Kristina Wylie Diaz, and Melissa Skeats; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepson, Roland Bourassa, and three brothers, Lucien, Reginald, and Roland Groleau.
As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be at a later date.
Burial will be in the spring in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Norman’s name to Cure SMA, 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, or online at www.curesma.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
