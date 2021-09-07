FRANKLIN — Norman F. Lemieux Sr., 68, of Franklin, New Hampshire, died unexpectedly on August 26, 2021 at Mountain Ridge Center.
He was born March 14, 1953 to the late Robert and Theresa (Babineau) Lemieux in Worcester, MA. He graduated high school and later went to work for more than 35 years at Pitco Frialator Inc. in Bow, NH.
Norman had many hobbies but his favorite was fishing, watching westerns, and spending time with his son Norman and grandson Aidan. Norman gave everything he could to his son, family and friends. He genuinely loved, appreciated, and cared about his family, friends, past and present.
Norman is predeceased by both his parents, grandson Ethan Lemieux, and his brother Danny Lemieux.
He is survived by his son, Norman F. Lemieux Jr. and his fiancé Kristy Stroud; grandson, Aidan Lemieux of Franklin, NH; brothers, Roland Lemieux of Massachusetts, and Bob (Robert) Lemieux of New Hampshire; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
A celebration of life to honor Norman will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the VFW located at 26 Peabody Pl., Franklin, NH.
