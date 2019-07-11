GILFORD — Norma O'Connor, 68, passed away on Thursday, July 10, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Norma was born on Nov. 24, 1951, in Laconia, the daughter of Norman and Rita (Levesque) Laurent.
Norma is survived by five sons, Jason Stone and his wife, Katie, Ronald O’Connor Jr. and his wife, Lynn, Kevin O’Connor and his wife, Heidi, Chris O’Connor and his wife, Nancy, and Jamie O’Connor and his wife, Stephanie; a brother, Chuck Laurent, and his wife, Dee; two sisters, Charlene Morin and her husband, David, and Patty Szuluk and her husband, Don; and a sister-in-law, Eileen Hodge and her husband, Allyn. She was a loving “Neana” to Emily, Abby, Sadie, Ryan, and Chantal.
In addition to her parents, Norma was predeceased by her husband, Ronald O’Connor Sr.; her brother, Thomas Laurent; her sister, June Tardiff; and her grandson, Justin O’Connor.
There will be a calling hour on Monday, July 15, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant S., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours at 2 p.m., also at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Norma's name to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03246; or to the National Kidney Foundation, 85 Astor Ave., Norwood, MA 02062.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
