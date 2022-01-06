BELMONT — Norma Jean Nowak, 94, a resident of Belmont for the past 28 years, passed away at her home with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was born in Franklin on November 1, 1927 the daughter of John M. and Ruth (Foster) Joyce.
Norma was a graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1945 and later attended Boston School of Design Modeling, the Boston School of Management in Lowell and went to Boston University in Lowell at night for seven years to earn her Bachelor's Degree. She worked in Franklin at the Tilton Dress Shop Company until being transferred to Lowell to run the plant there. She then moved to Malden and then New York to become a designer for Leonard Fashions. Norma spent her last nine years of employment for Baron Peters, a high fashion dress company until her retirement in 1992.
She loved to read books from her favorite authors, Danielle Steel and Nora Roberts. She spent the last 28 years having lived at Great Brook Village in Belmont where she made many lasting friendships.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, whom she married in 1956, Ludevick Nowak in 1988; a son, Ted J. Nowak in 1994; and a daughter, Kim Lee Nowak in 1998.
Her family includes her daughter, Jodi A. Tracy of North Aurora, IL and her son Michael G. Magoon of Belmont. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sean Tracy, Ryan Tracy and Amy Nowak; and her great-grandchildren, Mia Nowak, Sean Provencher and Nathan Provencher.
A funeral service for Norma will be held in the spring at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton. Burial will also take place in the spring in Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin.
Memorial donations in memory of Norma, may be made to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.