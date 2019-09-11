PLYMOUTH — Norma Jane Barlow, 72, of Plymouth, died on Sept. 2, 2019, at Concord Hospital.
Born in Barton, Vermont, on Nov. 3, 1946, she was the daughter of Roy and Ardys (Wilcox) Barlow.
Norma grew up on a dairy farm in Orleans, Vermont, and graduated from Orleans High School. She graduated from the Dartmouth-Hitchcock School of Nursing, as an LPN, and then continued her education at New Hampshire Technical Institute, becoming a Registered Nurse.
Over her lifetime, Norma worked as a nurse at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth and Concord Hospital, in Concord, as well as at a residential school and mental health facility. Throughout her career, she always loved working with pediatric patients the most. She was fortunate to work her last years before retirement in pediatric home health care.
Norma was predeceased by her sisters, Shirley Barlow and Nancy Dew.
Norma is survived by her daughters, Sally L. Sawyer and husband Maurice of Plymouth and Rae-Ann S. Campbell and husband Warren of Boscawen; brother-in-law Benjamin Dew of Raleigh North Carolina; grandchildren Kristopher, Peter, Seth, Nicole, Kathleen, Latasha, Amanda, Warren IV, and Dylan; 21 great-grandchildren; cousins; and nieces and nephews.
Norma loved to knit, crochet, PC game, go camping, and spend time with family and friends. She was a "Mom" and "Gram" to many; her door was always open to all.
There will be a Memorial Gathering in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Friday, Sept. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Private family burial will be on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Coventry Village Cemetery in Coventry, Vermont.
To sign Norma’s Book of Memories, see www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
