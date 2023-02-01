Norma A. Colp, 88

Norma A. Colp, 88

SANBORNTON — Norma Anne (Fopiano) Colp, 88, of Sanbornton, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, at St. Francis Rehab and Nursing Center in Laconia.

Norma was born in South Weymouth, Massachusetts, on Dec. 17, 1934, the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Cullinan) Fopiano. After graduating high school, Norma met her future husband, Paul Colp, and they settled in South Weymouth where they raised their family: daughters Paula, Adele and Laurie, and son Brian.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.