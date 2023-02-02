Norma A. Colp, 88

SANBORNTON — Norma Anne (Fopiano) Colp, 88, of Sanbornton, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, at St. Francis Rehab and Nursing Center in Laconia.
Norma was born in South Weymouth, Massachusetts, on Dec. 17, 1934, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Cullinan) Fopiano. After graduating high school, Norma met her future husband Paul Colp, and they settled in South Weymouth where they raised their family: daughters Paula, Adele and Laurie, and son Brian.
Initially Norma was a stay-at-home mom, later working outside the home at the Alice E. Fulton School where she provided meals to elementary students, and in the offices at Lorusso-Bristol Stone Corp. and Derby Academy in Hingham. She was a communicant of St. Francis Xavier Church in South Weymouth and St. Joseph Church in Laconia. Norma loved and lived her faith, volunteering her time on important social issues. Patient and kind, she was a woman with a strong moral compass who always stood up for what was right.
Blessed with an optimistic spirit, Norma enjoyed life. She cherished her family, lifelong friendships and frequent trips to the ocean with her husband Paul. Most of all she treasured the time spent with her children and grandchildren, particularly during holidays, and we all delighted in her ability to draw everyone together in absolutely contagious laughter.
Norma is survived by her children, Paula Colp of Weymouth, Adele Chertoff and her husband Robert of Sanbornton, and Brian Colp of Laconia. She was close to Danielle Ames of Laconia; her nephew, David Remondini of Indianapolis; and many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind six grandchildren, Graham Robinson, Leah Fitch and husband Nick, Claude Colp and wife Andrea, Eric Colp, Nathaniel Colp, and Stella Colp; and five great-grandchildren, Lennon, Portia, Calliope, Chloe and Andrew.
Norma was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Paul Col;, daughter, Laurie Colp; sister, Jeanne Remondini; brother-in-law, Ernest Remondini; and niece, Teri Scroggins.
We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the staff at St. Francis Rehab and Nursing Center, 406 Court St., Laconia, for their compassionate care over the past five years. A memorial contribution may be made to support their resident activities.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 29, at St. Francis Xavier Church, 234 Pleasant St., South Weymouth, MA 02190.
A Graveside Service will follow the Mass at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, 726 Washington St., Weymouth, MA 02188.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
