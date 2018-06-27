GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Norge Luis “Noah” O’Flaherty, 37, who died on June 23, 2018, was born Norge Luis Dominguez on March 25, 1981, to Luis Dominguez and Mayling Echevarria in Nashua. He, along with his biological younger brother, Jose, were adopted by his parents, Ginny Boyd and Thomas O’Flaherty, when he was seven.
He grew up in the warm and loving community of Gilmanton Iron Works and was known to all his teachers, friends and family for his big, goofy smile and soft heart. Noah was a natural athlete; hockey and baseball were his favorites, but whatever he turned to he did with grace.
He lived most of his adult life in Belknap County where he enjoyed spending time with his close friends, but his greatest joy was being a father to his daughter, Serenity Perkins, a spitting image of him. They loved to spend time together baking, playing games and sharing stories of his lively childhood with his five siblings, Jose O’Flaherty, Aniko Robbins, Teo O’Flaherty, Libby O’Flaherty and Justin Johnson. Norge was grateful that Serenity had such an amazing mother in Stephanie Perkins, and loved Serenity’s sister Collina Watts as his own.
Besides his siblings, he enjoyed a close relationship with his grandparents, Elizabeth and Gilbert Boyd; his aunt and uncles, Gilbert and Anne Boyd, Richard and Patricia Boyd, and Merlyn Lambert; his Nana, Esther O’Flaherty; and cousins Jennifer, Gilbert Jr., Ricky, Diana and Nancy Boyd, and David, Joel and Heather. His nieces and nephews, Abby, Aden, Brandon, Dominic and Havana, adored his playful presence.
Norge had many mental health struggles all his life, but is remembered by all
as a kind and gentle soul.
“Love is the last light spoken”-Dylan Thomas
There will be an opportunity to gather and remember and celebrate Noah with memories, pictures and stories on Saturday, June 30, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Old Town Hall in Gilmanton Iron Works on Route 140.
