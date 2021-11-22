FRANKLIN — Noralee Dixon, 79, died Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the Mt. Ridge Health Care Center after a period of declining health. She was born in West Stewartstown, the daughter of Garland and Leone (Day) Covill. Her youth was spent in Pittsburg and at 13, her family moved to Bristol as her father worked to point the masonry at the current middle school. Noralee attended high school in Bristol and went on to marry and start a family. As her children grew, she worked outside the home. Many will remember her as a long-time cashier at Cricenti’s Market.
Noralee loved her family. Her favorite holidays were Easter and Christmas when she hosted a large family party for everyone. She was quick witted and always had a humorous one liner or snappy comeback. She loved to travel and was disappointed that her health did not allow for her to do more. Noralee and her husband Walt, enjoyed the company of several little dogs that brought them much joy over the years. She enjoyed doing ceramics, coloring, and word search puzzles. As computers became prevalent in our homes, Noralee learned to use one and passed many hours playing games online. In the nursing home, family would create memories with family selfies and editing them with the filters on Snap Chat which she enjoyed tremendously.
She is survived by three daughters: Holly Webber of Bridgewater, Trisha Meyers of Warren, and Jean Pokoy of Barto, PA; stepdaughter, Sherry Dixon Blackmon of Sumter, SC; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Lloyd Covill of New Bedford, MA; nieces and nephews.
Services - At his time, a graveside service is planned for she and her late husband Walter Dixon at Homeland Cemetery on April 30, 2022. Please check for updates with the time at www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com where you may also leave an online condolence or share a memory with the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
