GILFORD — Nora McHugh, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 1, 2020, at the Laconia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Nora was born on Feb. 10, 1928, in Dunmore County, Galway, Ireland. She was the daughter of the late Bridget and John Heverin.
Nora traveled by ship to Massachusetts in 1948. She eventually became employed at Our Lady of the Comforter of the Afflicted Parish in Waltham, Massachusetts. Nora was the receptionist and cook at the rectory.
Nora moved to Gilford in the late 1960s with Monsignor Edward Harrington, upon his retirement. Nora continued working part-time at the Thunderbird Trading Post, Globe Department Store, and T.J. Maxx, where she was well-liked by customers and associates.
Nora loved sewing and was a wonderful cook. She was communicant at St. Andre Bessette Parish in Laconia. Nora was proud of her Irish heritage.
Nora is survived by many nieces and nephews in Ireland, including Noreen and Pat Delaney. She will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, George McHugh.
Calling Hours will be on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
Burial will be at St. Patrick Cemetery in Watertown, Massachusetts, at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Laconia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their compassion and quality care they provided to Nora during her three years there. The staff loved Nora’s sense of Irish humor and had fun with her during many activities.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Nora’s name may be made to the Laconia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund, c/o Stacy, 175 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH 03246; or to the Diocese Priest Retirement Trust Fund, 153 Ash St., Manchester NH 03104.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
