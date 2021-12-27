Noel Ira Phelps, 77

DANBURY — Noel Ira Phelps died unexpectedly at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on December 25, 2021 in Portsmouth, NH, at the age of 77.
Noel was born on June 14, 1944 in Franklin, NH, to Kimball and Verna Phelps.
He was a lifelong 77-year resident of Danbury, NH, and employed at the Danbury Highway Department starting at the age of 16-years-old for 12 years. Then he worked for Phelps Construction for 25 years until returning to the Danbury Highway Department. Noel devoted his entire life to the town he loved.
Noel was well known to always lend a hand, a quick equipment or driving lesson to anyone. Danbury will certainly be left with an empty spot in their hearts.
He was a kind, humble, hard working individual who always brought flowers and never wore matching socks. Remember, life is too short to wear matching socks.
Noel is predeceased by his parents.
Surviving family members include his daughter, Amber Phelps, and her son Parker of Concord, NH; his son, Nicholas Phelps, his wife Katherine Phelps and their son Noah of Deering, NH; sibling, Dana Phelps and his wife Terri of Chichester, NH; niece, Darlene Phelps Foss and her husband Whitey Foss of Chichester, NH.
Calling hours will be January 1, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chadwick Funeral Service in New London, NH. A celebration of life is scheduled for 1 p.m. on January 2, 2022, at Danbury Community Center in Danbury, NH. A graveside service will later be scheduled in the Spring.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Noel’s life. In lieu of flowers, potluck food can be dropped off at Danbury Community Center anytime after 12 p.m. on January 2, 2022, or a donation can be made to Danbury Community Center in honor of Noel.
