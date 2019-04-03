LACONIA — Nixon Sears Bicknell, 86, died on April 1, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital, following complications from pneumonia.
Nixon was a long-time musician and teacher in Montclair, New Jersey. While in Montclair, Nixon was organist and choirmaster at Central Presbyterian Church and First Congregational Church for more than 40 years. In addition, he taught at Montclair Academy and Montclair Kimberley Academy as choral director, and taught courses in music theory and history, as well as assuming administrative duties. He was music director of the spring musicals, and his select group of Mastersingers entertained various groups throughout the Montclair area for many years. He wrote music reviews for the Montclair Times for 25 years.
As director of the Montclair Chorale and the Oratorio Society of New Jersey, he conducted many concerts, in later years accompanying from organ as well as directing. He played organ concerts in various area churches as well.
As a chamber musician, Nixon played with various soloists and groups and was a vocal coach in addition when accompanying singers.
After retirement, Nixon played in several Montclair area churches, and continued his church work in New Hampshire. He was organist and director at the Federated Church of Sandwich, where he and Saundra made their home for many years. In 2014, they moved to the Taylor Community in Laconia.
He is survived by his wife, Saundra, and son Paul, Paul’s wife Melissa, and his granddaughter, Christine.
Nixon was predeceased by his daughter, Rebecca, and his son, John.
Services will be private in the Wonalancet Chapel in Wonalancet.
