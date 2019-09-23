FRANKLIN — Nicy Cornelia (Hemstock) Ladd, 99, died Sept. 19, 2019, at the Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, after a lengthy period of profound dementia.
Nicy, named for a maternal aunt and a grandmother, was born Jan. 31, 1920, in Canton, South Dakota, the 13-pound baby of Cornelius Thomas Hemstock and Martha Melissa Demaris Martina Keturah Louisa Howell Hemstock. The cowboy and the schoolteacher moved their family to a farm on Flaghole Road in Andover, New Hampshire in the 1920s. Nicy attended school in Andover, skipping two elementary grades, and in Franklin.
Nicy worked at a variety of jobs, living in Concord, Laconia, and Franklin, New Hampshire, Cleveland, Ohio, and Portland, Maine.
She was briefly married to C. Roscoe Jones, ending in divorce. While waitressing at the Daniel Webster Inn in West Franklin, she met Hugh A. Ladd. They were married in 1951, living in Franklin for 53 years until his death. She was a cancer survivor since 1966.
A Christian, saved by faith, she also spent her life in service to others. Nicy was a member of the Baptist Church of Franklin, serving as Sunday School teacher and superintendent, and as a long-time deaconess. For many years, she was the secretary of the Twin Rivers Food Pantry. She spent many years volunteering with the Twin Rivers Emergency Medical Services District and with the New Hampshire Region 4 EMS Council as a consumer representative.
In the 1960s. Nicy became increasingly involved with the local Kearsarge Chapter of the American Red Cross, volunteering in their Service to Military Families, blood drives, and disaster relief programs, and as a first aid instructor. She managed the Volunteers Thrift Shop which benefited the Red Cross. She then served for many years as the executive secretary. After retirement, she continued responding to local house fires to bring immediate relief and assistance well into her 80s.
For her service, she was named Franklin’s Citizen of the Year in 1978. She was further recognized when Mayor Wickens proclaimed Nov. 28, 1988, as “Nicy Ladd Day” in the city and again when Mayor Palfrey proclaimed March 16, 2004, as “Nicy Ladd Day.”
She was predeceased by her parents; her siblings, Joseph Hemstock in 1973 and Carolyn Allen in 2014; her daughter-in-law, Betsy Ladd, in 2015; and her daughter, Carolyn Mae Ladd, in 1952.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Allen Ladd of Whitefield; her nieces, Helen Drew of Concord, Cornelia Patch of Northboro, Massachusetts, and Beatrice Thackeray of Epsom; nephew Douglas Boyd of Franklin; many grand-nieces and -nephews; and cousins.
Memorial donations may be made to the Twin Rivers Interfaith Food Pantry, 2 Central St., Franklin, NH 03235.
Calling hours were at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.), Tilton, on Sept. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Her funeral will be at the Baptist Church of Franklin, 21 Church St., Franklin, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Franklin Cemetery.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.