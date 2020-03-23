With broken hearts we are sharing that Nicole Pickowicz passed on March 18, 2020. She will be missed not only for her beauty but for her beautiful spirit, her desire to protect all in need, and her lovely voice that she shared with all.
As a mother, sister, daughter, granddaughter, niece and friend, her heart was always open. She was fierce in her love for family.
She leaves behind her greatest joy, her beloved son; her mother, Lisa Pickowicz; her father, Shane Jordan; her brother, Stephan; and sisters LeighAnn and Alyona; maternal grandparents George and Eleanor Pickowicz; paternal grandmother Nadine Jordan; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather.
There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to a charity of one's choosing.
