Nicole Nilsson, 42

CHICHESTER — Nicole Nilsson, age 42, passed away Friday, August 27, at her home in Chichester.
She was born in Exeter, NH, daughter of Patricia (Launay) Snow and the late Kenneth Dewitt Snow. She was a graduate of Pittsfield Middle High School and received her bachelor's degree from Phoenix University. Nicole worked as a health care provider with Mentor Network, working with people with brain injuries.
She was an avid gardener, loved going to the beach, camping, animals and mostly spending time with her family.
In addition to her mother, Nicole is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Nilsson-Snow and his wife Felicia Guyotte and Dameon Nilsson; two sisters, Jennifer Sullivan and Noel Snow; nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel, 40 Hidden Springs Rd., Alton, NH.
The Waters Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
