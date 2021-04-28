TILTON — Nicole M. Penley, 29, of Tilton, died at Franklin Regional Hospital on April 24, 2021. She was born in Laconia on March 14, 1992 the daughter of John W. Noyes Sr. and Patrice (Thibeault) Noyes. She was raised in Franklin and attended local schools.
Nicole was employed at Market Basket in Tilton and previously was a home health aide. She was a stay-at-home mom enjoying time with her children. Her children were her life. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, diamond painting, and doing puzzles with her daughter Kylie. Her nicknames were Numbnutts by her brother John, Nikki by her parents, and Nicodemus by her grandmother. Nicole was famous for getting her tattoos.
Family members include her husband, Clifford Penley of Tilton; three children, Kylie Penley, Clifford Bow Penley, and Kenneth Penley, all of Tilton; her parents, Patrice and John Noyes of Franklin; a brother, John W. Noyes Jr. and his girlfriend Melissa Preston of Laconia; cousin, Amberlee Nowell-Smock of Bristol; great-grandmother, Lillian Thibeault of Epsom; grandfather, Normand Thibeault of Concord; nieces and nephews, Joseph Noyes of Franklin, Jakoby and Abigail Noyes of Laconia; grandmother, June Noyes of Franklin; and several cousins, aunts, uncles, and close friends.
She was predeceased by grandfather, Kenneth Douville and grandmother, Marilyn Douville, both of Claremont; grandmother, MaryJane Thibeault of Franklin; father-in-law, Carl Penley and grandmother, Mema Jenny, both of TN; and cousin, John Hall of Tilton.
Per Nicole’s wishes, there are no services at this time with a memorial gathering at a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to Franklin Animal Shelter, 9 Rescue Rd. (PO Box 265) Franklin, NH 03235.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
