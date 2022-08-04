ALTON — Nicholas S. Kalfas, 76, of Alton, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with his wife and daughter by his side.
Nick is survived by his wife Maureen; his daughter, Leah LaRose; his son-in-law, Ken LaRose; his two grandchildren, Evie and Harrison LaRose; his brother-in-law, Dan Leach; his nephew, Ryan Leach, his wife Chrissy and daughter Molly. He also has many relatives still in Greece, from where his parents emigrated.
Nick was born on December 8, 1945, to Soterios and Soultana (Vourvoutsiotis) Kalfas of Laconia. He grew up in the Lakes Region, attending Laconia High School and Belknap College. He was an avid skier who loved talking about his days as a ski patrolman at Wildcat Mountain.
In 1970, he married Maureen Leach and they moved to Arizona to attend graduate school, Nick earning a PhD in clinical psychology. After school, they settled in Alton, to be close to the lake. Nick spent most of his career working for the State of New Hampshire and also maintained a private clinical practice. But his favorite job was being the right-hand man to Maureen’s antique business. Outside of work, he devoted over 40 years to the Alton Fire Department.
Nick was a dedicated father and grandfather, a loving and patient husband and a wonderfully kind friend. He loved to go boating, cook delicious Greek food for family and friends, rescue Doberman Pinschers, and travel. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
At this time there are no services planned. Later in the summer, there will be a celebration of Nick’s life, which will be held by the lake.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord, 94 Silk Farm Rd., Concord, NH 03301, as one of his favorite Dobermans, Addie, was adopted from there.
Arrangements are under the direction of Purdy Funeral Service of Dover. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.purdyfuneralservice.com
