BERLIN — Nicholas Ryan Bleggi, 29, of Berlin, and formerly of Sanbornton, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Feb. 25, 2019, at the Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
Nick was born in Franklin on Jan. 17, 1990, the son of Bernard F. Bleggi and Diana (Ball) Sweatt. He was a graduate of Winnisquam Regional High School and Alternative Program in Laconia, and was previously employed at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Tilton as a cook, a job he really enjoyed.
Nick enjoyed poetry and often wrote his own poems in the form of Rap lyrics. One of his poems was published in 2004 in Celebrate! Youth Poets Speak Out. He enjoyed watching horror movies and many television shows, as well as spending time with the cat “Meatball”.
Members of the family include his father, Bernard F. “Bud” Bleggi and girlfriend Betty Jo Villeneuve of Berlin; mother Diana Sweatt of Bull City, Arizona; a brother, Bernard L. “Buddy” Bleggi and fiancé Samantha Maheux of Laconia; paternal grandmother Sandra Jean Bleggi of Franklin; maternal grandmother Dorothy Seay of Arizona; step-mother Bonnie Huckins of Sanbornton; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Nick was predeceased by his grandfather, Edward Seay, and a cousin, Natasha Brown.
There will be a Celebration of Nick’s Life on Saturday, March 9, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Merrimack Valley Railroad Station — “the Depot” — 11 Park St., Northfield.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
