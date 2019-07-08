LACONIA — Nicholas John Zaccaro Jr., 86, of Benton Drive, died on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Nicholas was born on Oct. 17, 1932, in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of Nicholas John and Irene (Godin) Zaccaro. He moved from Bristol, Connecticut, to Laconia eight years ago.
Nicholas served in the United States Army.
Nicholas was general manager for Perma-Type Company, Inc, of Connecticut for 44 years, retiring in January 2000.
Nicholas is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jaydene (Gauvin) Zaccaro of Laconia; a son, Nicholas John Zaccaro III; daughters Donna Marie Bedner and her husband, Russell, Tricia Ann Tessman and Lynn Marie Cerreta and her husband, Scott; eight grandchildren, Gary, Eric, Richie, Anthony, Dana, Megan, Michael and Ronnie; two great-granddaughters, Kaydence and Eliana; granddaughters-in-law Kelli and Jessica; a brother, John; a sister, Lisa; sister-in-law Darlyne; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Olsen.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Francis, Lou and Bill; and sisters Marie, Gloria, Betty Jane and Lorraine.
According to Nicholas' wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilksonbeane.com.
