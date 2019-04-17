CAMPTON — Nicholas “Nick” Davis Benedix, 32, passed away on Mount Washington as a result from trauma in an avalanche on April 11, 2019.
Nicholas was born in Concord on Aug. 20, 1986, the son of Gary Benedix and Nancy Benedix-Morse. Nicholas attended school in Campton and graduated Plymouth Regional High School in 2004. Nick was a lifelong resident of Campton.
Nicholas strapped on his first pair of skis when he was two years old. By seven, he was making his first turns in Tuckerman’s Ravine, along with his brother, Matt, his dad, and grandfather. He had a great love for the mountains, especially the Whites of New Hampshire which he knew very well having hiked and skied all of the 4,000-footers from every angle and every month of the year. He read every book, studied the geology, history, and understood the risks of being in the mountains he loved. The mountains were woven into the fabric of his being. He shared this passion on many adventures with friends, family and especially his girlfriend, Denise. When he was not in the backcountry, you could find him on the slopes of Waterville Valley where you would see his soft smile and awesome talent. As the snows melted away, Nick headed for the crags that only he and his closest friends knew. He was an avid rock-climber and trusted partner.
Nick was a wonderful son and grandson. He started his painting career along with his brother, Matt, as young boy who wanted to — and did — help out his dad in the summer painting business. He continued to the point where he and his brother took over the business and were known as Benedix Painting. His concern and want to help never waned. He was always there when needed and would drop anything to be sure that his family was taken care of. He was a kind gentle soul that will live forever in those who knew him.
Nick is survived by Gary Benedix and Nancy Benedix-Morse of Campton, his loving parents; his brother, Matthew Benedix of Campton; his life partner and best friend, Denise Butler of Revere, Massachusetts; his grandmother, Claire Benedix of Holderness; his grandfather, Alan Davis Sr., and his wife, Sue Swope; his grandmother, Ann Jones, and her husband, Don; his step-father, Kevin Morse Jr.; step-siblings Jonathan and Alexis Morse; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Nicholas is predeceased by his grandfather, Harold “Bennie” Benedix, and uncle Glenn Benedix.
There will be a celebration of life on Friday, April 26, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway.
In lieu of flowers, donations in support of the Mount Washington Avalanche Center may be made in the memory of Nicholas Benedix to: Friends of Tuckerman Ravine, PO Box 1637, Conway NH 03818, or online at www.friendsoftuckermanravine.org/donate.
The Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, is assisting the family with arrangements. To view Nick’s online book of memories, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
