FRANKLIN — Nelson T. LeClaire Jr., 77, passed away on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester.
Nelson was born on Aug. 5, 1941, in Concord, the son of Nelson T. LeClaire Sr. and Norma (Lacoix) LeClaire Coombs.
Nelson served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1963, earning the rank of E3. Upon leaving the military, Nelson spent many years in the construction field, owning his own business, LeClaire & Sons. He also worked for Woodmaster for several years. He retired from Ross Express where he worked for 15 years.
Nelson will be remembered as a loving husband of 54 years to Priscilla who preceded him in death on Feb. 4, 2015. A loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His faith and family were the center of his life. A true testament in his faith in Jesus Christ.
Nelson is survived by two sons, Norman LeClaire and his wife, Beth, of Laconia and Nelson LeClaire III and his wife, Allison, of Laconia; two daughters, Kaylin Groleau and her husband, Jonathan, of Laconia and Heidi Miller of Laconia; 15 grandchildren, Azelin Groleau, Andrew Groleau, Alexander Groleau, Kevin Farquharson, Melissa Sulloway, Sally Ann Sulloway, Michael Sulloway, Samantha Sulloway, Jennifer Miller, Natalie Miller, Priscilla LeClaire, Nelson LeClaire IV, Courtney LeClaire Wakeland and her husband, Lane, Joshua LeClaire, and Emily LeClaire; five great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Lacey, Riley, Lyla, and Tyler; a brother, Stuart LeClaire; a half brother, Bruce Coombs; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Priscilla, he was predeceased by two sisters, Carole Kessler and Patricia Pierce Kelley.
Memorial calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph’s Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
Burial will be in the spring at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the St. Andre Bessette Parish, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
