BELMONT — Nelson Henry Rolfe, 89, of Laconia Road went to meet his Savior on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1930, in Sanbornton, son of the late Nelson M. Rolfe and Louise (Paradise) Rolfe.
Nelson proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, 1947-50. He was stationed in Hawaii and worked in communications. After his discharge, he was offered a position at the Pentagon, working in communications, but he and Theresa decided to stay in New Hampshire.
Nelson married the love of his life, Theresa (Drouin) Rolfe, in 1951. Together they raised their seven children. In 1970, Nelson and Theresa were blessed with their first grandchild, Scott Kenneth Rolfe, and the blessings continued with 22 additional grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
He worked as a machinist for Baron Machine Shop, Scott & Williams, John Lyman & Son Construction, and Lakes Region Construction, until retirement.
He enjoyed time on his farm, gardening, haying. and raising some livestock. He was known for his talent as a machine operator, especially operating a bulldozer. He was a self-taught musician, usually playing his own compositions with gusto on the accordion, piano, or harmonica. He also enjoyed hunting, horseshoes, fishing and other outdoor activities, along with farming and haying. He just loved to be outdoors. He also was a great storyteller. Nelson and Theresa were honored to be grand marshals at Belmont Old Home Day in 2016. In the last few years, he also enjoyed visiting with and helping the customers at the farm.
Nelson is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Theresa (Drouin) Rolfe; seven children, Scott Rolfe and his wife, Katheryn, Donna Dube and her husband, Jim, Kathy Luce, David Rolfe and his wife, Kelly, Michelle Dore and her husband, Dan, Joseph Rolfe and his wife, Cindy, and Mary Ellen Moretto and her husband, John; 23 grandchildren, Scott and wife Joey, Angela and husband Rob, Christina, Sarah and husband Nick, Audrey and husband Dylan, Lucas, Ruth and husband Ian, Chantelle, Ben and wife Jillian, Jon and wife Caroline, Olivia and husband Cole, Stephen and wife Catherine, Mac and wife Stephanie, Tyler, Michael and wife Nancy, Danielle and husband Nathaniel, Rochelle and husband Seth, Janelle and husband Silas, Samantha and husband Mark, Jacob, Kayleigh and husband Aaron, Lauren, and Natalie and fiancé Cameron; and 27 great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexa, Ella, Norah, Teagan, Elliott, Oliver, Zachary, Allyson, Westley, Elena, Charlotte, Lucas, Titus, Emma, Micah, Isaac, Tulia, Jesse, Manny, Tucker, Griffin, Leah, Prairie, Mason, Max, and Kiara. Nelson is also survived by his sisters, Evelyn Moody, Alice Smith, and Nancy Merrill and husband Kerm; brother-in-law Antonio Drouin and wife Therese; sister-in-law Lucille Morin and Mary Ellen Rolfe Davis; niece Ann Marie; cousin Lionel Paradise and his wife, Sally, of Gilford; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Nelson is also survived by three great buddies, Gus Swain, of Weare, David DeGus of Florida, and Roger Clark of Gilmanton.
In addition to his parents, Nelson was predeceased by stepmother Thelma Rolfe; his brother, Leo Rolfe; brothers-in-law Lucien Drouin, Floyd Moody, Don Smith, and Lyndon Burbank; and sisters-in-law Louise Drouin and Alice Burbank.
Nelson’s family would like to express their gratitude to his caregivers, Dr. Richard O’Brien and staff, Belmont Fire Department, Lakes Region General Hospital, Golden View Health Care Center, and Concord VNA. Their loving care and support was much appreciated.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 10, at St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main St., Belmont. Following the service, there will be a celebration of life in the church reception hall.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date.
For those who wish, memorial donations in Nelson’s name may be made to St. Joseph Parish Food Pantry, PO Box 285, Belmont, NH 03220; or the Salvation Army, 177 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.