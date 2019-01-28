SANBORNTON — Natasha Raine Brown, 25, of Hermit Woods Road, died Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at the Concord Hospital, Concord, surrounded by family.
Natasha was born on Nov. 13, 1993, in Franklin, the daughter of Leonard Hough and Heidi (Bleggi) Robichaud.
Natasha loved music, watching movies and social media. She loved her grandmother dearly, spending time with her nieces, Nova and Serenity and all of her family. Natasha was loving, kind-hearted and sweet. If you were her friend, it was forever. She loved animals and she loved everyone.
Natasha is survived by her father, Leonard Hough; her mother, Heidi Robichaud, and her husband, Mark; maternal grandmother Sandra Bleggi; four brothers, Seth Hough, Devon Hough, Tyler Hough, and Dylan Hough; two sisters, Bella Hough and Rylee Hough; a step-sister, Beth Wolf; a sister-in-law, Tayah Wardner; three nieces, Nova Hough, Serenity Hough, and Sophie Hough; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Natasha was predeceased by her grandfather, Christian Hough, and a step-sister, Jennifer Engelhardt.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, Feb. 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Natasha’s name to the https://www.gofundme.com/tasha039s-funeral-costs.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
