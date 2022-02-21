Natalie D. (Cate) Deshaies-Harvey, 81

FRANKLIN — Natalie D. Harvey, 81, a lifetime resident of Franklin, passed away peacefully at The Golden Crest in Franklin on Thursday, February 17, 2022 after a long illness. She was born in Franklin on April 10, 1940 the daughter of Maurice and Sadie (Marston) Cate.
Natalie was a graduate of Franklin High School, class of 1958. After high school she worked for several companies in the area, including Arthur S. Brown, the Merrimack County Nursing Home and as an inspector for New Hampshire Ball Bearing in Laconia. She was also employed for many years at Brooks Brothers in Tilton. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Sanbornton.
Natalie was predeceased by her parents; her son, Jeffrey L. Deshaies in 2003; a grandson, Jeffrey L. Deshaies Jr. in 2001; and her four brothers, Howard Cate, Robert Cate, Roland Cate and Arthur Cate.
She is survived by her grandson, Justin Deshaies of Derry; her daughter-in-law, Marianne (McFadden) Deshaies of Derry; her niece, Linda Hutchins of Northfield; and her close personal friend, Patricia Tuck of Franklin.
According to Natalie's wishes, there will be no calling hours held, a graveside service will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord.
If you would like to honor Natalie in a special way, please make memorial contributions in her name to the Activities Fund at The Golden Crest, 29 Baldwin St., Franklin, NH 03235.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, please go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
