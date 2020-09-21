MOULTONBOROUGH — Nancy Zimmerman (nee Farman), age 74, of Moultonborough passed away on August 18, 2020, at Mass General Hospital from complications of lung cancer.
She is survived by a son, Matthew Zimmerman of Austin, Texas; partner, Thomas L. Zimmerman; a sister, Joyce Farman of Virginia; a brother, Steven Farman of Vermont; and five nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Susan Ayotte of West Swanzey and Cynthia Sanchez of Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Born in Springfield, Vermont, Nancy lived most of her life in New Hampshire. She graduated from Monadnock Regional High School (’63) and the University of New Hampshire with a BA in English and a MA in counseling. She taught English at Simonds Free School in Warner and later served as a guidance counselor at Newport High School. Later, she did administrative work for White Metal in North Walpole before starting a career in property management with Moseley & Fucci in Claremont, the Rockingham Land Trust in Springfield, Vermont, and Southwestern Community Services in Keene.
Nancy enjoyed many different handcrafts including counted cross-stitch and crocheting. She was particularly fond of dogs, and during her lifetime, adopted several senior shelter dogs. She was an avid reader with an interest in local and Civil War history. Nancy was quick to laugh, always a good listener, and a compassionate soul. She will be missed by many.
Due to COVID, a celebration of Nancy’s life will be held in West Swanzey at a future date.
