COLLINS, N.Y. — Nancy Wells Withington, 68, of Quaker Road, Collins, passed away on Aug. 17, 2019, with family at her side. She led a full and active life while dealing with cancer for decades.
Nancy was born in Gowanda on March 7, 1951, to the late Roger and Janice Becker Wells. Her older sister, Virginia (Ginger) Wells-Kay, survives her.
She grew up in Collins, graduating from Gowanda Central High School and receiving a bachelor of arts degree in Drama and Music from George Washington University. She took pride in earning a law degree from the University of Maine Law School in 2003, despite a diagnosis of Stage 4 cancer during her third year.
Nancy first held several writing jobs, including editor of a Washington, D.C., tourism magazine and as a Buffalo Evening News reporter. However, the family avocations of antique collecting and bookselling that she had participated in since a child soon became her life’s work. She was a solo dealer for some years before forming Withington-Wells Antiques, York, Maine, with her then-husband, Bob Withington. They participated in large regional shows, including the Philadelphia Antiques Show, the Pier Show, and Heart of Country. She eventually returned to solo business, especially enjoying the comradery of the Brimfield shows. Nancy was particularly knowledgeable in the decorative arts and continental antiques. Later in life, she ran estate sales and was a capable appraiser.
Nancy was devoted to her mother, Jan Wells. Other loves were the Maine coast, dogs Tasha and Nell, cooking and parties, the Sunday New York Times, politics, and NPR — and she was not shy about sharing her opinions!
Known for her stories, she was friendly, loquacious, and possessed a great memory for detail. She loved beautiful things; each of her homes was unique. She widely shared her knowledge of breast cancer treatment, linking many women with excellent providers. Fearless in the face of cancer, she endured numerous treatments, continuing to work non-stop through it all.
Nancy is survived by sister Virginia (Ginger) Wells-Kay and her husband, Robert, of Belmont, New Hampshire; niece Hallie Kay Anderson (Matthew); nephew Nathaniel Kay; maternal cousins Robert and Sue Evans, Sandra Evans McVicker, Gregory and Julie Dake, Michael and Carol Becker, Fred Becker, Jerry and Mary Ellen Becker, Tom Becker, Duane and Sara Heineman, and Sharon and Nick Lazarus; paternal aunt Kathryn Wells; uncle Richard Wells; cousins Audrey Wells Hubbell (Ken), John Wells, Richard and Christie Wells, Jeffery Wells, Shelly Brind'Amour Montante (Angelo), Larry, Christopher, and Andrew Brind’Amour and spouses; also, many loving and dedicated friends in the antique dealer community. Her family, neighbors, and friends in the local area were ever supportive and caring. Finally, there was a special place in her heart for her childhood friend, Mary Powers, of Buffalo.
Calling hours are Tuesday, Aug. 27, 4-7 p.m., at the Schindler Funeral Home, 44 Center St., Gowanda, New York.
The funeral service will be on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 11 o’clock, followed by burial in the Maplewood Cemetery, Springville, New York.
A Celebration of Life is planned on Sept. 3 in Brimfield, Massachusetts. All are welcome.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Wentworth-Douglass Foundation Seacoast Cancer Center, Wentworth- Douglass Hospital, 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820; or to the New Hampshire SPCA, PO Box 196, 104 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham, NH 03885.
