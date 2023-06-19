Nancy Plantinga, 93

PLYMOUTH — Nancy Ray Plantinga, 93, died at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, on June 15, following a period of declining health.
She was born on Feb. 4, 1930, and was the daughter of Kenneth and Grace (Head) Simmons. She was raised in Fall River, Massachusetts, and attended Fall River Schools, graduating from B.M.C. Durfee High School.
Among her proudest accomplishments was establishing the first homeless shelter in Plymouth. She also served on the board of Tri-County Community Action, a social services organization, where she helped people with fuel assistance and other needs.
Nancy was a member of the Eastern Star and a member of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church (the former St. Marks) in Ashland. She attended Church of the Holy Spirit in Plymouth for 40 years. Nancy enjoyed singing, arts and crafts, needlework, dancing and motorcycle riding through the woods.
She was predeceased by second husband, Thurston Plantinga; first husband, Russell Kydd; daughter, Susan Blodgett; grandson, Kenneth Blodgett; and sister, Jeanne Gatten.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Kydd of Plymouth; son, Russell Kydd of Massachusetts; and by numerous friends, including Elsa Turmelle, Patsy Kendall and Eleanor Plummer, all of Plymouth.
Calling hours will be held at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Ave., Ashland, from 6 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, June 21.
Services will be held at Emmanuel (St. Marks) Episcopal Church, 18 Highland St., Ashland, on Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m. Internment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy’s memory to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Ashland; Plymouth Area Community Closet and Fuel Assistance, Plymouth; or Bridge House, Plymouth.
