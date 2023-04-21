Nancy Nichols, 92

Nancy Nichols, 92

SANDWICH — Nancy (Bird) Nichols of Sandwich, passed away peacefully at home early on the morning of March 21, at the age of 92. Her daughter, Deborah McDonald, and sons, William and Nathaniel Nichols, were by her side.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband William and son Malcolm, as well as longtime friend, neighbor, and fellow adventurer June Christiaen.

