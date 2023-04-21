Nancy Nichols, 92

SANDWICH — Nancy (Bird) Nichols of Sandwich, passed away peacefully at home early on the morning of March 21, at the age of 92. Her daughter, Deborah McDonald, and sons, William and Nathaniel Nichols, were by her side.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband William and son Malcolm, as well as longtime friend, neighbor, and fellow adventurer June Christiaen.
Born in Boston on June 1, 1930, Nancy was the only child of Harold and Lida (Bassett) Bird of Belmont, Massachusetts. Nancy attended Concord Academy in Concord, Massachusetts, and then received a BA in 1952, cum laude from Bryn Mawr College. A year later she married William D. Nichols who received his Harvard Law School LLB in 1954. The couple settled first in Cambridge and later raised a family in Carlisle, Massachusetts.
Family, early music, Noyes Rhythm, skiing, and travel were the focus of much of Nancy’s life. She was the long-term director of the Noyes School of Rhythm, taught early music at Concord Academy, and was director of the Calliope Consort. Nancy was a member of Quadrivium Consort, Concord Madrigals, Lexington Choral Society, and Newburyport Chorus. She enjoyed every season and always gathered her family together for the holidays. Traditions were always important, summer visits to her mother’s ancestral home at Long Pond in Plymouth, Massachusetts, winter family ski trips, and sometimes extended family camping adventures which usually ended up in Wyoming. Nancy loved to drive, a trait that she inherited from her father. I will always remember her driving a station wagon full of children, playing the three holed pipe with her “free” hand, and singing 1940 Broadway shows tunes. She was a great mother.
Nancy is survived by the family of son Nathaniel Nichols and wife Maria of Plymouth, Massachusetts, grandsons, Lucas Nichols of Plymouth, Massachusetts, William and wife Kate Nichols and great-grandson, Simon of Charlestown, Massachusetts; the family of the late Malcolm Nichols and wife Allison of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, grandchildren Justin Nichols of New York City, Steffany Nichols and husband Lee Devore and great-granddaughter, Gladys Rose Nichols-Devore of Brooklyn, New York; the family of son William Nichols and wife Elizabeth of Essex, Massachusetts, along with granddaughters, Kathryn Nichols of Washington, D.C., and Abigail Gumbiner and husband Felix, and great-granddaughter, Robin of Washington, D.C.; and daughter Deborah McDonald, wife of the late Tony McDonald of Wingina, Virginia.
A memorial service to celebrate Nancy’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, June 2, at the Wildlands Trust, 675 Long Pond Road, Plymouth, MA. If attending, RSVP to mariaortiznichols@gmail.com. 508-243-8077.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.