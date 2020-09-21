LACONIA — Nancy M. (Pipitone) Ventura of Laconia, New Hampshire, formerly of Woburn, MA, peacefully passed away September 19, 2020, at the Belknap County Nursing Home at the age of 89. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts, a first generation American of Italian immigrants, Luigi and Giuseppina (Messina) Pipitone, the youngest of four children.
The West End of Boston was her first home where she enjoyed movies, dancing at the Peabody Playhouse and skipping school to see Frank Sinatra onstage! Nancy attended grade school in Boston where her classmate, Leonard Nimoy, used to tease her mercilessly by calling her "hippopotamus," a play on her last name, Pipitone.
After graduating from the High School of Practical Arts in 1948 she worked as a seamstress on Tremont Street in Boston, then married Simon (Sam) D.J. Ventura June 26, 1949. They built their home on Blueberry Hill Road in Woburn, Massachusetts, where they raised four children, Marty, Nancy, Richy and Sammy. There were many Massachusetts vacations by the ocean, however the Venturas gravitated to the Lakes Region in New Hampshire.
When her son, Sam, started school, Nancy learned how to drive and began a part-time career at Mahoney’s Rocky Ledge Farm and Nursery. She started in 1965 at the original farm stand in Winchester, worked the main gate, and retired from the "office" 35 years later as the longest employed person at Mahoney’s.
Nancy’s enormous strength and perseverance helped her overcome the untimely loss of her husband in 1977, as she bravely and successfully raised four teenagers. After retiring, Nancy and her son, Marty, bought a condo and moved to Laconia, NH, in 2004. She lived many happy years with Marty enjoying the resort town of Weirs Beach until she joined the community of the Belknap County Nursing Home. There she made wonderful friendships with both the residents and staff. She was so happy there and never ceased to let them know.
Nancy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Simon; her sister ,Frances, and brothers, Joseph and Pat; and her gregarious grandson, Eric S. Ventura.
She is survived by her children, Louis M. Ventura of Laconia, NH, Nancy (Ventura) Johnson and her husband Bruce of Gilford, NH, Richard S. Ventura and his wife Catherine (Akerley) of Tewksbury, MA, and Simon J. Ventura and his wife Lynne (Bonenfant) of Hooksett, NH. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Kristen Ventura and her partner Raymond Alleyne, Michael and Jackie (Piscatelli) Ventura, Robert and Kathryn (Petrozzi) Johnson and Samantha Ventura. She adored her great-grandchildren, Dream Alleyne, Raymond Harold, Hailey Ezra, Andrew Rocco, Raelynn Regina and Roman Eric, and was looking forward to a new great-grandchild in March!
Funeral services will be held from the McLaughlin-Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., Woburn, MA, Friday, September 25, at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, MA, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. All attending must wear a face mask and adhere to strict social distancing protocols.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.