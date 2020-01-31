LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Nancy Lee Hamelin Smith, age 78, of Loganville, passed away Dec. 29, 2019.
Nancy was preceded in death by her siblings, Joan Hamelin, Patricia Loring, Joseph “Ted” Hamelin, and Carolyn Cross.
Nancy is survived by her partner, Michael Pizzo; brother Robert (Sharon) Hamelin; children Nadirah Sahar, Melanie (Robert) Darby, Melisa (Terry) Arnold, and Matthew Smith; and grandchildren Sara Aslagson-Sahar, Michael Arnold, Gwendolyn Darby, and Gideon Darby; as well as loving nephews and nieces.
Nancy was born on May 27, 1941, in Laconia, New Hampshire. She lived much of her life in Manchester, Connecticut, but moved to Loganville in 2008 to be closer to her grandchildren.
Nancy worked primarily in health care before retiring.
She liked reading, gardening, and traveling. She enjoyed watching sports. She was a huge fan of the University of Connecticut’s Women’s basketball team and the New England Patriots. She was a talented colorist and photographer.
She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She particularly loved her role as Nana. She had a sharp wit and loved to laugh, especially with her life partner, Mike.
There will be a Celebration of Life service on Sunday, May 10, at 10 a.m. at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross, www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html.
Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, LLC, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
