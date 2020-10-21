DORCHESTER — Nancy L Veasey, 49 of Dorchester, NH, died October 10, 2020 at home after a short battle with cancer.
Nancy was born in Chambersburg, PA on October 22, 1970, The daughter of Lewis and Linda (Hawk) Hill.
Nancy graduated from Plymouth Regional High School Plymouth, NH, Class of 1989.
Nancy worked for the United States Postal Service in Rumney, NH. She was the former owner of the Knotty Dog Grooming Shop in Plymouth, NH. Nancy also was a fashion consultant for LuLaroe.
Nancy loved her family, and they were her world, she was animal lover of all kinds but her favorites were her dogs, chickens and ducks. Nancy also loved singing in the choir in church, her love of the Lord was evident in all that she did. Nancy was always there when someone needed a hand or advice. Nancy believed in being healthy and was always trying to share better ways to eat and take care of yourself with others.
Nancy was predeceased by her brother, Stephen Hill.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Craig W. Veasey; and her sons, Gavin Veasey, Lewis Veasey, Roland Veasey and Kimble Veasey, Dorchester, NH; her parents, Lewis and Linda Hill, Shippensburg, PA; brothers, Charles E. Hill and wife Anne Hill Chambersburg, PA, Matthew Lewis Hill and wife Gretchen Hill Walker, WV, David B Hill Shippensburg, PA; sister, Miriam Carbaugh and husband, Donnie Carbaugh, Chambersburg, PA. She is also survived by her Aunts and Uncles, Kenneth and Nancy Byers, Shippensburg, PA, Linda Rhine, Chambersburg, PA, Larry Hill, St. Thomas, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
