NORTHFIELD — Nancy L. Tierney, 69, of Northfield, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Oct. 2, 2022.
Nancy was born in Franklin on September 25, 1953, the daughter of Edward and Denise (Rouin) Leroux. She was raised in Franklin and was a graduate of Franklin High School.
She was a hard worker and was employed for several years at Watts Regulator and later owned and operated Nancy Tierney Cleaning. Nancy enjoyed gardening and often shared her produce with family and friends. She had a great love for cats and Christmas and family gatherings. Also, having a great sense of humor, she loved jokes and laughter. Nancy liked crafts, ceramics, the beach, and playing Bingo.
Family members include her husband, Paul J. Tierney; daughter, Paulene Solomon of Texad; son, Carl Tierney; grandchildren, Caleb, Zoe, Dusty, Sabra, Damien, and Alyson; siblings, Daniel Cutting and wife Fran, Mimi Hapsis and husband Danny, Roger Leroux and wife Trish, and Linda Perry and husband John, Cindy Evans; and several nieces and nephews. Nancy was predeceased by her parents; and a sister, Carol Leroux.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Park Cemetery in Tilton. A gathering will follow at Whiteman-Davidson American Legion Post #49, 4 Park St., Northfield from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nancy may be made to the NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Rd., Laconia, NH 03246.
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.