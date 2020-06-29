LITHIA, Florida — Nancy L. Torrey, 75, passed away June 20, 2020, at her home in Lithia, FL, surrounded by her daughter, Missy, and her best friend, Linda Chamberlain. Nancy lost her battle with lung cancer which she had been fighting so courageously for many years.
Nancy was born in Concord, NH, on August 11, 1944. She was the daughter of Lester and Illa Putnam. She was married to Reginald Torrey Sr. for almost 50 years until his passing.
Nancy worked and retired from Laconia State School and then moved to Lithia, FL, with her husband in 2004. After one year of retirement she went back to work for almost 15 years at Big Jim’s Self Storage.
Nancy enjoyed life, people, traveling, and her bird, Sage. She always had a positive attitude, great work ethic and was an excellent example for her children, who love her dearly.
Nancy is survived by her loving children, Reginald Torrey, Jr. of Merrimack, NH, and his daughter, Mikaela Torrey; Missy (Torrey) Couture of South China, ME; her brother, Lester Putnam, Jr. of Lithia, FL; and her best friends, Francis Theberge and Linda Chamberlain.
She is predeceased by the father of her children, Reginald Torrey, Sr., her parents, Lester & Illa Putnam, and her brother, Guy Putnam.
Nancy’s children would like to give their heartfelt appreciation to everyone for their love, care and compassion given and shown to our beautiful mom.
A graveside service will be held at a date to be determined at Bayside Cemetery in Laconia, NH.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Lifepath Hospice in Florida or to Birds of Paradise, 17020 Waterline Road, Bradenton, FL 34212.
