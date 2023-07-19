Nancy L. Hillenberg, 77

THORNTON — Nancy Lee Hillenberg, 77, of Thornton, passed away on July 16, after a long battle with cancer.

Nancy was born on April 3, 1946, to Elsie and William Gregoloff at Rockville Centre, New York. In 1952, Nancy ultimately met her husband Bill in grade school. After graduating from Mineola High School, Nancy and Bill married and moved to Massachusetts. They went on to have two children, Kimberly Spicer of Cohasset, Massachusetts and Eric Hillenberg from Groton, Massachusetts.

