Nancy L. Hillenberg, 77

THORNTON — Nancy Lee Hillenberg, 77, of Thornton, passed away on July 16, after a long battle with cancer.
Nancy was born on April 3, 1946, to Elsie and William Gregoloff at Rockville Centre, New York. In 1952, Nancy ultimately met her husband Bill in grade school. After graduating from Mineola High School, Nancy and Bill married and moved to Massachusetts. They went on to have two children, Kimberly Spicer of Cohasset, Massachusetts and Eric Hillenberg from Groton, Massachusetts.
In 2010, Nancy and Bill retired and spent their time in Thornton, where they enjoyed the outdoors including hiking, kayaking, skiing and anything else that brought her to nature.
Nancy was predeceased by her sister, Katy. She is survived by her sisters, Alice, Marianne and Janet; her husband, Bill Hillenberg; children, Kim and Eric; and grandchildren, Ryan, Dean, Leigh, Ethan, Alex and Hunter.
Services will be held at Saint Matthew Holy Trinity Church, 11 School St., Plymouth, on Aug. 11, at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Nancy's name to Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (D-HH/Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer Center) where she received exceptional care throughout her 10-plus year battle with cancer or Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health.
For Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, kindly make checks out to: D-HH/Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer Center in memory of Nancy Hillenberg and mail to: Medical and Healthcare Advancement, ATTN: gift processing, 1 Medical Center Drive HB 7070, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03756. For online tribute donations, visit dhmcalumdev.hitchcock.org/giving/cancer-care-support. For Pemi-Baker Hospice & Home Health, mail checks on Nancy's behalf to 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth, New Hampshire 03264.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist Hillenberg with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com. The Mayhew family.
