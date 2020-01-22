LACONIA — Nancy J. Rouse, 75, of Strafford Street, passed away peacefully after a 9-year battle with cancer on Jan. 19, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Nancy was born on Aug. 27, 1944, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Marion (Smith) Gardner.
Nancy served in the United States Army.
Shortly after leaving the military, she was a longtime employee of Allen Rodgers Corporation as a supervisor, and one of the last people to lock the doors when it closed down. She later worked at Lakes Region Manufacturing and retired in 2010.
Nancy was a lifelong member of the American Legion. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed the outdoors, such as going to the ocean, fishing, and boating, along with playing card games.
Survivors include two sisters, Claire and Jeanine Rouse; three brothers, Anthony Flanders, David Rouse, and Rodney “Skip” Flanders; along with Nancy’s adopted family, Wayne Thayer and his children, Haley, William, and William Thayer III, and his child, Lindsey; and Jonathan Thayer and his children, Jonathan and Jane.
Nancy was predeceased by Jane P. Thayer and William Thayer Jr.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Graveside Service in the spring in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to LRGH Anderson Ganong Cancer Center, 80 Highland St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
