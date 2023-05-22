Nancy J. Lindsey, 79

LACONIA — Nancy J. (Biddiscombe) Lindsey, 79, of Laconia, died May 18, at Forest View Manor after a period of failing health.
Born on May 27, 1943, in Winchester, Massachusetts, Nancy was the daughter of Marion V. (Farrow) and Alfred C. Biddiscombe.
LACONIA — Nancy J. (Biddiscombe) Lindsey, 79, of Laconia, died May 18, at Forest View Manor after a period of failing health.
Born on May 27, 1943, in Winchester, Massachusetts, Nancy was the daughter of Marion V. (Farrow) and Alfred C. Biddiscombe.
Nancy was a graduate of Plymouth High School and a graduate of Plymouth State College with a degree in art education. While at Plymouth State College, Nancy met Thomas Lindsey. Nancy and Tom were married in 1963. Nancy taught art class at Kingswood High School in Wolfeboro from 1967 to 1972. She was a talented artist in her own right and was well liked by many of her students.
With Nancy’s knowledge of art and, her and Tom’s interest in antiques, the two of them went into the antique business together. The first building they purchased was the Lodge at Loch Haven on Route 3 in Meredith, where they ran Burlwood Antique Market. Dealers could stay in the lodge over the weekend and run their booths Friday, Saturday and Sundays. Tom and Nancy turned this business into the Burlwood Country Store.
After completely renovating the three-story building that now houses Twin Barns Brewing Company on Route 3, Nancy and Tom opened Burlwood Antiques Center in 1983, a large cooperative of over 170 dealers. Both businesses were very successful and well-known in the industry.
Tom and Nancy restored an old farmhouse in Tamworth, which was truly a show place for their love of fine antiques. Nancy decorated the house in the period of when it was originally built, and it was featured in Country Living Magazine November of 1994.
While helping run the antique businesses, Nancy was very involved in the town of Meredith’s planning board, and on the Inter-Lakes school board, serving as chair for many years. Nancy was also a member of the board of directors of the Meredith Village Savings Bank for years.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Thomas C., who died in January of 2021.
At Nancy’s request, no services will be held.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Lindsey family. To leave a condolence, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What is your primary mode of transportation in warmer months? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.