NORTHFIELD — Nancy J. Allen, 74, a lifelong resident of the Northfield area, passed away peacefully surrounded by love on Sunday, February, 20, 2022 at the Peabody Home in Franklin. She was born in Laconia, on February 11, 1948, the first daughter of the late Alward and Dorothy (Nedeau) Allen.
Nancy grew up in the small towns of Sanbornton and Tilton with her parents, brothers and sister. She graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School in 1966, then attended Franklin Pierce College in Concord. She soon began working for John Hancock Life Insurance/ Financial Services Company in Laconia and would remain working there for 40 years. She formed many lifelong friendships while there and loved her “ladies luncheons” for many years even after retirement. Volunteering was something she enjoyed and spent time doing so at the Lakes Region General Hospital. She also was a classroom helper at Union Sanborn Elementary School for several years in Mrs. Nute’s classroom.
Nancy was a proud member of the Tilton-Northfield American Legion Post 49 Ladies Auxiliary for 20+ years, which included being on the Ladies Drill Team. You could see her helping out at dinners, serving breakfasts, burning up the dance floor to the live bands, and socializing with friends many times there.
Life isn’t always about the big things, but enjoying so many of the little things, and she took the time to do that with scrapbooking, painting, gardening, traveling (especially her trips to Florida for many years), the beach, classic car shows, and her love of chocolate. Her cats were “her boys” and she loved to share pictures and stories of them. Locals saw her almost every day on her walks through and around town. She put many miles on her sneakers and loved every step of them.
What made her heart the happiest was watching her granddaughter Hannah dance. Sitting in the audience at her dance competitions and recitals and watching her tap dance and hearing those feet brought so much joy to her life and she could not help but brag about how proud she was of her talented granddaughter.
Nancy was a loving mom, meme, and friend and was loved by those as well. “A heart is not judged by how much you love; but by how much you are loved by others.” — The Wizard of Oz.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents; and a brother, Wayne Allen. Her family includes her daughter, Deirdre “DeeDee Rogers” and her husband Tim McCain and their daughter, Hannah. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra and her husband Joe Wood of Greensboro, NC; her brother, Richard Allen and his wife Linda of St. Petersburg, FL; her brother, Malcolm Allen and his wife Judy of Angola, NY; and several nieces and nephews.
As per Nancy’s wishes there will be no visiting hours held. A private graveside service at Oakland Cemetery in Meredith and Celebration of Life will be held for her family and close friends in the Spring.
To remember Nancy in a special way, please feel free to make a contribution in her name to one of the following charities:
NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247; Alzheimer’s Association, 166 South River Road #210, Bedford, NH 03110; or “The Bus Fund” c/o The Peabody Home, 24 Peabody Place, Franklin, NH 03235.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information or to leave the family an on-line condolence, please go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
