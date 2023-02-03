Nancy Hannagan, 87, passed away quietly at her home with family by her side on Jan. 31. The Lord is her Shepard, and she will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
Nancy was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Franklin, New Hampshire. She was the daughter of Zacharia and Iola (Snow) Brock. Nancy grew up in Bridgewater and attended schools in Bristol.
Nancy and husband Joe owned and operated the Ricky-Joe Restaurant (Bristol Diner) from 1962-1967. Nancy started working at IPC/Freudenburg in 1968 retiring in 1997. Nancy lovingly cared for her husband after his stroke in 2004 until his death in 2014.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Joseph T. Hannagan Jr.; her brother, Harris Brock and his wife Angie; sister, Geneva and her husband Lawrence Fogg. Nancy is survived by her sons, Joseph III and wife Genevieve of Bristol; Rick and wife Wendy of Hill; daughter, Teresa Hamel and husband Doug of Key West, Florida; grandchildren, Lisa, Kimmy, Genny, Eddie, Ryan, Devin, Keegan, Taelynn, Andrew, Jacob, Kimbely; and 17 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; her sister, Shirley Littlefield of Bristol; and her dear friend, Elaine Willette of Belmont.
Nancy loved to sing and write poetry. She loved decorating her home for the holidays and spending time with her family and friends.
A graveside service will be held in the spring. To share a memory or online condolence, visit EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.